Fasua emerges SDP governorship candidate in Ondo

Mr. Peter Fasua on Thursday emerged as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The SDP National Vice-Chairman, Mr. Bade Falade, who announced the result of the primary election, said two aspirants, Mr. Festus Owolola and Otunba Bamidele Oduwale, withdrew from the race to support Fasua’s aspiration.

According to him, eight delegates were drawn from each of the 18 local government areas of Ondo State to elect SDP candidate for the election.

He said: “Fasua emerged as our candidate for the October 10 election as two other aspirants stepped down for him.

“Having met all the guidelines of our party, Mr. Peter Oyeleye Fasua, is hereby returned elected as the candidate of SDP for the Ondo State governorship election.”

In his acceptance speech, the SDP candidate thanked the delegates and other aspirants for supporting him as the party candidate.

“Ondo State has what it takes to be one of the best states in the country.

“But due to maladministration by successive governments, the state has failed to develop.

“For this coming election, we shall win with the cooperation of the party’s members and people of the state.

“SDP is in the race to bring good dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots,” he said.

