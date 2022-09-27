Fatal accident claims two lives, eight injured in Niger highway

A fatal accident has led to the death of two persons while eight others sustained injuries on Monday at Malam Tanko village along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the twenty-four other passengers involved in the auto crash escaped unhurt as two commercial buses and an articulated vehicle crashed into one other.

Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger, who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, noted that the commercial vehicles had 34 passengers on board.

According to him, “Corpses of the dead were taken to the morgue at Sabon Wuse General Hospital, Niger, where the injured also received treatment. The vehicles were handed over to the police at Tafa.’’

The FRSC sector commander said that the accident was as a result of excessive speeding and loss of control by the drivers.

Therefore, Mr. Tsukwam called on motorists to always exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid such serious crashes.

By: Mohammed Taoheed

