Fatal accident in Delta claims three lives

A fatal accident involving a bus belonging to Agofure Transport Line has claimed the lives of three persons along the Owhelogbo Road in the Isoko North local government area of Delta State.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred on Wednesday, November 25, when the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed into the victims, killing them on the spot.

An eyewitness who was at the scene of the accident said the incident happened when members of the communities around Isoko blocked the entrance and exit routes in a protest against the killing of some youths in the Ozoro/Oleh communities over a land dispute

“Following the gruesome murder of about 10 youths of Oleh extraction in the Isoko area over a disputed parcel of land, the youth blocked all roads linking Isoko, which resulted in a rush by drivers and other road users,” the eyewitness began.

“The Agofure bus driver ran over three persons and killed them on the spot. So, the youth got angry and burnt down the bus on the Owhelogbo Road.

“The Owhelogbo and Olomoro people are not happy; nothing is being done to address the gruesome killing of the 10 persons and now, a vehicle has killed three more, making the situation worse.

“A prominent politician in the area went to secure the release of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the youths without proper reconciliation. That action made the Owhelogbo youths to block the Oleh Road and all the link roads.”

The development was said to have left passengers stranded in Ozoro as there were no vehicles driving in or out of the area.

Confirming the incident, the Head of Operations of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Bakare Adesina, said the command has been notified, adding that investigations have begun in earnest.

