Fatal multiple accident claims 3 lives, 8 others injured in Bauchi

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that three people have died in a fatal multiple crash that occurred on Saturday.

The crash according to a FIR from the Command occurred around 1815hrs at Kula village along the ever busy Bauchi – Kano highway and was reported to the FRSC at 1820HRS while the personnel arrived 15 minutes later at 1835HRS.

The fatal multiple crash involved a red Volkswagen Golf, two commercial cars with Vehicle Registration NO: XA385BKD and a Silver Mercedes Benz C230 with registration number KTG575TL.

According to the FIR from the FRSC signed DRC KM CHADI, STO, GANJUWA LGA for UC RS12.12 Darazo, the probable cause of the accident was road traffic violation (RTV) and speed limit violation (SPV).

The number of people involved “were 11 made up of 6 Male Adults, 1 Male Child and 4 Female Adults out of which 8 people were injured comprising 5 Male Adults and 3 Female Adults.

“The 3 who were killed in the fatal accident were 1 Male Adult, 1 Male Child and 1 Female adult. The injured were taken to the General Hospital in Kafin Madaki for First Aid by the NPF and FRSC personnel in Kafin Madaki.

By Yemi Kanji

