Metro
Father bags three life imprisonment terms for raping his three daughters
A perverted father who allegedly defiled his three daughters aged 24, 20 and 10 respectively has been given three life imprisonment terms by thr Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in a landmark judgement.
The accused, Michake Ogbar, was convicted and sentenced on Thursday
by Justice Abiola Soladoye who held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.
“Evidence before the court shows that the prosecution has proved the case of defilement and rape before this court,” Justice Soladoye said.
“The defendant, who is the father of the three daughters, is found guilty as charged, as the burden of proof has been discharged. This is a very sad case.
“It is disgrace to parenthood. The defendant ravished his own daughters in turn, committing incest. It is rather shameful and most perverted.
“The defendant is hereby found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on count one.
“On count two, he is sentenced to life imprisonment and on count three, he is also sentenced to life imprisonment,” the judge said.
Justice Soladoye also ordered that the convict should have his name written in the Lagos State Sexual Offenders Register.
