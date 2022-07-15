Father bags three life imprisonment terms for raping his three daughters

A perverted father who allegedly defiled his three daughters aged 24, 20 and 10 respectively has been given three life imprisonment terms by thr Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in a landmark judgement.

The accused, Michake Ogbar, was convicted and sentenced on Thursday

by Justice Abiola Soladoye who held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“Evidence before the court shows that the prosecution has proved the case of defilement and rape before this court,” Justice Soladoye said.

“The defendant, who is the father of the three daughters, is found guilty as charged, as the burden of proof has been discharged. This is a very sad case.

Read also:Police confirms arrest, arraignment of Nollywood actor, Armstrong, for alleged rape

“It is disgrace to parenthood. The defendant ravished his own daughters in turn, committing incest. It is rather shameful and most perverted.

“The defendant is hereby found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on count one.

“On count two, he is sentenced to life imprisonment and on count three, he is also sentenced to life imprisonment,” the judge said.

Justice Soladoye also ordered that the convict should have his name written in the Lagos State Sexual Offenders Register.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now