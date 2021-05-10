Father Mbaka apologizes over mistakes, begs for forgiveness | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Father Mbaka apologizes over mistakes, begs for forgiveness
Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu (AMEN), has apologized to the Catholic Church over the attacks and destruction of the Enugu Catholic Diocese Bishop’s Court and Holy Ghost Cathedral in Enugu by his supporters on Tuesday, May 4.
Mbaka, who tendered the apology while delivering his sermon on Sunday, also used the opportunity to beg the Bishop of the Enugu Diocese, Bishop Callistus Onaga, to forgive him and his followers for his comments and their actions which he said have negatively affected the image of the church.
He maintained that the church did not kidnap him as earlier speculated by his members and supporters, adding, that he is deeply remorseful over his recent actions and words and called on anyone who misunderstood his first statement when he reappeared at New Haven to forgive him.
He said he was misquoted in the first statement by people who want to cause problem between him and the church.
The priest said the protest was hijacked by some hoodlums who capitalised on the protest to unleash mayhem on the church.
“I wish to apologize to whoever that misunderstood my statement at New Haven. I didn’t clap for anybody for destroying anything.
Read also: LongRead…Father Mbaka: Shepherd of the flock or modern day ‘sharp guy’?
“I am here standing on your behalf and I render my sincere unalloyed apologies to the Holy Roman and Apostolic Church where I belong and say may the mother church forgive us in any way we didn’t do it well even in all that I said, where I didn’t say it well, we pray for their forgiveness.
“I am on your behalf, kneeling down for the church and I say may the church forgive. What has happened has happened; we are to save the image of the church and the face of the church and the souls of the son of God we cannot lose my soul because of what has happened.
“We are to save the image of the church and save the souls. I am here for soul-saving; the church is not my property. I am asking my Lord Bishop Onaga and all the priests to rest the case.
“I can’t disobey the church, who am I? How can somebody who has been serving the church for 25 years come out to begin to fight the same church? Everything in my life is for the church.
He also assured that he will join the prayer of reparation called by the Bishop as he didn’t send anybody to destroy anything.
“The prayer of reparation we will join, I didn’t send anybody to destroy anything I have no problem with anybody and I can’t disobey the church — who am I? How can somebody who has been serving the church for 25 years come out to begin to fight the same church.
“What I was praising you for was not for anything destroyed. I was praising you for your ability to search for your missing pastor.
“I thank God nobody died. One person was said to have poured himself fuel and started pouring it round the Bishop’s Court and wanted to light himself up with the house; is that not another type of suicide bomber.
“But the Adoration people beat the hell out of him. And some other wanted to destroy the sanctimum and the grotto but the Adoration members block them and started praying,” he concluded.
By Isaac Dachen…
