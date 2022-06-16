Father Mbaka renews ‘fight’ with Peter Obi, says ex-Anambra gov not fit to be president

Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), has again attacked the person of Peter Obi a former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 election.

He described Obi, as a stingy man and that he cannot be Nigeria’s President.

Mbaka, who dropped the bombshell during a prayer service at the Adoration Ground on Wednesday which was attended by thousands of worshippers, said Obi is a “man without a generous spirit, and a gum-holder who would not be accepted a Nigerian leader.”

The clergyman had fallen out with Obi a few years ago during a Bazaar thanksgiving service of his Ministry in Enugu, where he had asked Obi to donate towards a project in the church.

Mbaka had asked Obi to tell the congregation the project he’ll take up for the ministry, but Obi had said he’ll discuss that with Mbaka and that the congregation would see his donation.

Mbaka later told Obi, who was a running mate to Atiku Abubakar at the time, that “God hates stinginess” and if Obi did not make his donation public, himself and Atiku would lose the 2019 election.

Following the news, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) released a statement frowning at Mbaka’s action and urging all priests to stay away from partisan politics as stated in the church’s Canon Law.

Mbaka later apologized to Obi for his utterances, saying: “I didn’t intend any of this…. I never meant to insult him or bring his political career down. My intention is simply to support the work of God.

“If my actions exhibited misdemeanour or any unhealthy attitude that provoked himself and those who love him that brought about this verbal attack, I’m asking whoever was or is, or will be hurt, to please, please and please, to forgive me”.

The clergyman later stated that his apology was offered under duress from the body of Bishops who demanded that he offer it.

But in his latest attack on Obi, Mbaka said, “It is better to have a president who is a gifted old man than a young man with ‘gum’ hands”.

According to the controversial Catholic priest, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku had shown he was ready to run for office because he and Peter Obi are no longer in the running.

“Peter Obi has a mouthful, he has nowhere to go unless he kneels down on the Adoration altar.” Mbaka said, adding that the Labour Party flagbearer had insulted the Holy Spirit after he (Mbaka) helped Obi to become governor in Anambra and he never returned to thank God.

“Who doesn’t spend his money eating what you want to support? Do you want people to starve? If he becomes president, he will close our ministry.

“If Igbo people are looking for a representative in Nigeria, they are not the kind of person Peter Obi is. Whoever refuses to donate to the church should not be the president” Mbaka said.

