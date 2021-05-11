Father Mbaka shuts down Adoration Ministry for one month | Ripples Nigeria

Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), has announced the closure of the ministry for one month.

The fiery priest who has been in the news for the wrong reasons in the past few weeks, said within the period, no activity would take place at the Adoration Ground which is located at Umuchigbo, Enugu-East, following his recent confrontation with the Enugu Diocese of the Catholic Church.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga, had last week, directed that Mbaka should shut down the ministry and proceed on a 30-day prayer and fasting retreat.

The uproar that greeted the bishop’s invitation to Mbaka and the reported disappearance of the priest led to a protest by his adherents who thought he had been arrested by the Directorate of State Services (DSS), burning down the Bishop’s Court.

Read also: Father Mbaka apologizes over mistakes, begs for forgiveness

A statement announcing the closure of the ministry on Tuesday, informed members that Mbaka was proceeding on one-month private prayer retreat.

“Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021,” the statement reads.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy spirit is our power,” the statement added.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions