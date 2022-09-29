Politics
Father Mbaka to resume service at Adoration Ministry, after Catholic Church ban
The Enugu Diocese of the Catholic Church has lifted a ban placed on the Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN), run by controversial priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.
The lifting of the ban on the Ministry was announced on Thursday by Mbaka in a post on Facebook with a short statement addressed to his followers:
”Dear Adorers, to the glory of God, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen, starts on Sunday 2nd October 2022 with 10am Mass at the Adoration ground Umuchigbo Iji Nike Emene Enugu State.
“God bless you miraculously as you come to worship God with us.
Read also:‘Mbaka remains my priest’, Peter Obi responds to cleric’s stingy man comment
“Rev Fr, Ejike Mbaka.”
The ban on the Minisrty was imposed
in June by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga, following Mbaka’s outburst against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, whom the priest accused of being “a stingy man” who would never rule Nigeria.
The accusation did not sit well with many Catholic faithful who demanded sanctions on Mbaka and his ministry.
While reacting to the allegations by Mbaka, Bishop Onaga, in a letter banning the Adoration Ministry shad aid the church had severed itself from the activities of the Ministry and banned all Catholics from having anything to do with it.
“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church”, he had said.
