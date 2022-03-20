Father of four arrested with 20.75kg black liquid cocaine at Abuja airport

A 52-year-old father of four children who claims to be a businessman, Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu has been arrested with black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to a statement by the agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy,

Femi Babafemi, Okeke was arrested with 20.75 kilograms of the black liquid cocaine on Tuesday 15th March upon his arrival at the Abuja airport onboard Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha, Qatar to Abuja.

The liquid was discovered upon search of his two luggage stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32-makeup mascara, which tested positive to cocaine.

Married with four children, the indigene of Oraifiti in Akwusigo local government area of Anambra State reportedly claimed he was a businessman dealing in children wares before delving into the illicit drug business.

He claimed he met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of N2 million at a drinking joint in Brazil.

