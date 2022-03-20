Metro
Father of four arrested with 20.75kg black liquid cocaine at Abuja airport
A 52-year-old father of four children who claims to be a businessman, Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu has been arrested with black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
According to a statement by the agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy,
Femi Babafemi, Okeke was arrested with 20.75 kilograms of the black liquid cocaine on Tuesday 15th March upon his arrival at the Abuja airport onboard Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha, Qatar to Abuja.
READ ALSO: NDLEA nabs Church General Overseer with drugs on his way to crusade
The liquid was discovered upon search of his two luggage stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32-makeup mascara, which tested positive to cocaine.
Married with four children, the indigene of Oraifiti in Akwusigo local government area of Anambra State reportedly claimed he was a businessman dealing in children wares before delving into the illicit drug business.
He claimed he met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of N2 million at a drinking joint in Brazil.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...