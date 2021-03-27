Father of kidnapped Kaduna College student dies | Ripples Nigeria

Ibrahim Shamaki, father of one of the 39 students kidnapped on March 12 from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna has died.

Mr Shamaki died on Friday with his daughter, Fatima Ibrahim, still in captivity of the criminals.

Fatima was one of the abducted students identified as the girl with hijab in the video released by the bandits barely 24 hours after the incident.

Read also: Abductors of Kaduna college students demand N500m ransom

Parents of the kidnapped students met with officials of the state government and security chiefs on Friday in Kaduna on the fate of the abductees.

They urged the state governor, Nasir El-rufai to negotiate the safe return of their children.

The bandits are demanding a N500 million ransom for the release of the students.

Join the conversation

Opinions