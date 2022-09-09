Father remanded in prison for allegedly raping 12-year-old daughter in Lagos

A 30-year-old man, Nyime Nbride, will have to cool his heels in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter.

The order for Nbride to be remanded was given on Thursday by an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State, presided over by Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje.

Nbride, a resident of Ajegunle Street, Ilupeju, Lagos, was charged to the court on three-count of defilement, sexual assault, and indecent treatment of a child, preferred against him by the police

The Chief Magistrate who did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction, ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice and adjourned the case till November 13, 2022.

Read also:Father bags three life imprisonment terms for raping his three daughters

The prosecuting police officer, Kehinde Ajayi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 22, 2022.

She said that the offences which is punishable under Sections 135, 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, happened at his residence at Ajegunle Street, Ilupeju, and was reported to the police by the girl’s mother.

Ajayi said on interrogation, the victim confirmed that she had been molested by her father more than once in his room.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now