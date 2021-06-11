Father, son in EFCC net for alleged internet fraud | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Father, son in EFCC net for alleged internet fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos Zonal Office, has commenced investigation into an alleged case of conspiracy, computer-related fraud, obtaining by false pretense and retention of proceeds of unlawful activities levelled against one Malik Giles Bakare.
He was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police, Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos on May 31, 2021 and subsequently handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.
According to a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by head of media and publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, investigations revealed that Bakare acts as a middleman, who connects internet fraudsters around the globe with pickers, and receives some percentage on every successful transaction from the proceeds of unlawful activities.
Read also: EFCC arrests 44 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos
During the investigation, his father, Isa Bola Bakare, appeared at the Commission claiming ownership of a Range Rover car estimated at about N46 Million, which was recovered from the suspect, his son.
He, however, could not provide a satisfactory account of how he was able to procure the vehicle.
Consequently, he has also been taken into the EFCC custody for further investigation.
Also recovered from the suspects are Iphone 12 Pro Max, Iphone 8 mobile devices as well as some incriminating items.
Uwujaren said the suspects will soon be charged to court.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....