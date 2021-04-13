Father, son killed as bandits attack Kaduna community | Ripples Nigeria

A father and son have met an untimely death as gun-wielding bandits attacked Wawan Rafi II village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday morning.

The two victims were identified as Joshua Dauda and his seven-year-old son, Philip Dauda.

The state Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement on Tuesday said security operatives mobilised to the area forced the assailants to retreat into the forests.

“So far, two corpses have been retrieved. The citizenry will be updated on further developments,” he said.

Mr Aruwan said the troops recovered eight empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition at the scene of the crime noting that the attackers burnt seven houses, one car and one motorcycle.

