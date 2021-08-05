Father, step-mother, other family members of Zamfara speaker kidnapped

The father of Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya, his step-mother and a number of other of his family members were on Thursday kidnapped by suspected bandits.

Among this forcefully taken away were his uncle and four others in a raid on Magarya community, in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The Zamfara State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the kidnap of the victims, through statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, in Gusau on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that some suspected bandits abducted Magarya and some of his family members on Wednesday.

In confirmation, the PPRO said: “The unknown gunmen on Wednesday invaded Magarya town in Zurmi Local Government Area and kidnapped the Speaker’s biological father, his stepmother and four other persons.

“The command has deployed a squad of security personnel to rescue the abducted persons.”

