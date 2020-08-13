Father who chained 12-year-old child in animal shelter charged to court

The father who chained his 12-year-old child, Jubrin, in animal shelter for two years in Kebbi State has been charged to court for inhumane treatment.

Kebbi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafiu Abubakar, revealed this in a statement.

The statement reads, ”The Kebbi State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that on the 09/08/2020 at about 1440hrs, information revealed that, one Jibrin Aliyu, male, aged,12 years of Badariya area, Birnin Kebbi was tied with a rope alongside with animals and chickens for a period of two years after demise of his biological mother without treatment and feeding in their residence.

“On the receipt of the report, detectives attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, swiftly rushed to the scene, rescued the victim and took him to Sir Yahyah Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi for medical attention.”

Mr Abubakar said that they found out during investigation that the victim’s father chained him to prevent him from roaming the streets because he is a Down Syndrome patient.

”In the course of investigation, it was discovered that the victim, Jibrin Aliyu is a patient of Down Syndrome and his father, Aliyu Umaru has admitted to have tied him with a rope because he had taken him to various native doctors for medication up to the extent of selling some of his properties but all in vein.

“Instead of his father to continue with his medication, he decided to subject him to such inhumane and degrading treatment in order to prevent him from roaming about in the town, stoning peoples’ vehicles as well as injuring himself which could lead to his death.

”In the light of the above Aliyu Umaru was found culpable of being cruel to his son and has been charged to Court accordingly.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Tuesday how the victim was discovered and freed from the animal shelter following intervention from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

