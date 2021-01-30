Father whose daughter accused him of having s*x with her says he slept with her only once

A middle-aged man, Usman Momoh, who was accused by his daughter, Fatima, of having s*x with her for many years has confessed to the Ondo State Police that he had s*x with her just once.

Momoh, a staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, while admitting to the crime during police interrogation on Friday, said:

“What my daughter said that I had s*x with her is true, but it was not for many years as she claimed. I only slept with her once and I regret doing that.

“I don’t know what came over me when I did it but I am begging her, my wife, family and the society to forgive me. I also want the police to have mercy on me as I have realized my mistakes.”

Chairperson of the Ondo State chapter of the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Bola Ogundadegbe, who spoke to journalists on the issue on Friday, said the prosecution of Momoh would now be handled by the police after proper investigation of the matter.

She added that the victim would be counseled psychologically to enable her come out of her current state of depression.

“We are going to give her psychological support. She needs our support morally because she is not stable,” Ogundadegbe.

The 20-year-old Fatima had, on Thursday, shared a viral video where she accused her father of sleeping with her for a long time and often threatening to kill her anytime she refused his s*xual advances.

In the video, Fatima said her father started having the incestuous affair with her in 2018 and whenever she refused to have s*x with him, he would send her out of the house at the midnight.

“My father has been sleeping with me for a very long time, and whenever I tried to say no, he would send me out of the room. If I say I will voice out, he would be threatening to kill me. He would bring out a knife and show me that if I tell anybody, he would kill me.”

