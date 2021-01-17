Faulty cylinder caused Lagos building fire – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said on Sunday faulty cooking gas caused the fire incident that razed a residential building in the Surulere area of the state.

At least nine apartments and 12 shops were razed by the inferno on Market Street, off Ijeshatedo in the Surulere area of Lagos on Saturday.

In a post-disaster evaluation released on Sunday, the Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no life was lost in the incident due to quick response of the agency’s operatives.

He said: “The bungalow property which comprised nine rooms, including 12 shops was extensively damage. The agency worked alongside the Lagos State Fire Service to extinguish the fire and the operation was concluded in less than two hours on Saturday.

“The entire building has been destroyed and will require integrity testing by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) while the building has been cordoned off accordingly.”

He blamed the fire incident on the carelessness of one of the tenants, who was cooking with a faulty gas cylinder.

Oke-Osanyintolu urged residents to keep off the scene and advised members of the public to ensure that their gas cylinders are always in good condition to avoid a fire outbreak.

