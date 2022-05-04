Politics
Fayemi advocates for decentralization, says it’ll strengthen Nigeria’s democracy
Ekiti State governor and presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, has hinted at the significance of decentralization as an administrative mechanism suited for Nigeria to advance her democracy.
The presidential hopeful reiterated that the continued calls for restructuring are connected to the feelings of Nigerians on the need for political leaders to make government close to the people.
Fayemi made this known during his official declaration of intention to run for the presidency in 2023 held in Abuja on Wednesday.
According to him, genuine democracy draws government close to the people and promotes fairness and equity across all regions, adding that politics of substance and symbol is key to national development.
He said: “One thing I have seen in the course of being a politician is what matters to our people is symbol. Sometimes they tend to override substance. Decentralization is an administrative mechanism that ensures that we have an inclusive society and makes government nearer to its citizens.
Read also:Nigeria’s politics reeks of bigotry, tribalism—Fayemi
“It gives for greater access to the citizens. It gives for greater accountability. It promotes inclusive and ownership by all and sundry and it doesn’t create a demagogue.
“90 percent of Nigerians don’t know where Abuja is. They have never been. They only hear about it. That some people are in Abuja ruling on their behalf. Is that a democracy? We must begin to ask that question.
“How many us vote in Nigeria, averagely 30%. Yet access is not provided for the citizens. A decentralized government will provide that. This is not to say that decentralization will necessarily eliminate all forms of corruption in the society.”
