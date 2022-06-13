Fayemi advocates increased surveillance of undocumented migrants, okada riders in fight against insecurity

Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State Governor, has advocated for an increased surveillance of undocumented migrants — who often resort to commercial motorcycling — in the fight against insecurity.

Fayemi made this call on Monday during an interview on Channels TV’s “Sunrise Daily.”

This stance came in the wake of devastating terrorist attacks on a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, which left a trail of bodies, with the terrorists still at large.

However, the Federal Government had linked the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists to the attack.

In his statement, Fayemi called for the safeguarding of forests linking states in the Southern region in order to forestall future attacks.

He also reiterated the importance of intelligence gathering regarding the operations of commercial motorcyclists also known as Okada.

The Governor said, “The Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees everyone freedom of movement as long as you’re a Nigerian. The problem is how to determine that. Part of the steps we are taking is to ensure that all the forests linking states in the south-west are cleared of criminal elements.

“We will ensure determined efforts in order to stamp out influx of elements posing threat to the people.

“Of course, in process like this is a challenge because you’re dealing with competitive ideas. Because nothing is as important as the security of the people, despite funding we’ll galvanize support for internal security network and the mainstream security agencies to stop the trend.

“The Federal Government is always in. It has assets in all our states. We need more intervention. We need measurable methods of interest to the people.

“A review doesn’t necessarily mean ban. It has to be taken a stage-by-stage process. Intelligence gathering shows that okada operators aide the operation. There is need for econmic balance to counter insecurity. We have called for physical meeting to talk about citizens to be patient while we take necessary steps.”

