Fayemi appoints four new permanent secretaries in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of four permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olayinka Oyebode, who disclosed this in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, said the exercise was aimed at repositioning the government for effective service delivery in the state.

The permanent secretaries are – Mr. Samson Tayo Olauyi, Olugbenga Omoniyi Odesanmi, Dr. Michael Ayodele Ibikunle and Mrs. Titilayo Olariike Olayinka.

The governor also approved the appointment of three persons into different positions in the state.

The duo of Mrs. Omotola Kikelomo Faseluka and Mr. Francis Johnson Adunmo were appointed as Executive Secretaries in government parastatals while Mr. Ayodele Oluwafemi Elegbeleye as General Manager.

