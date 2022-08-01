Fayemi appoints secretaries for 16 LGAs, 19 LCDAs in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has appointed secretaries for the 16 Local Government Areas and 19 newly created Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olayinka Oyebode, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Ado Ekiti, said the move aimed at strengthening the local government administrations in the state.

He said the governor urged the secretaries to work hand-in-hand with other officials in their respective councils and ensure development at the grassroots level.

Fayemi created the 19 LCDAs in September 2021.

The newly appointed LGAs secretaries are – Idowu Ige (Ifelodun/Irepodun), Oladele Albert (Emure), Tunde Akinlabi (Ido/Osi), Mrs. Olanipekun Kehinde (Ado), Daramola Laja (Ilejemeje), Adewale Caylot (Ekiti East), Yemi Aluko (Ikole), Coker Alonge (Ikere), Adu Julius (Gbonyin) and Patrick Akindele (Ekiti South-West).

Others are – George Idowu (Efon), Aniyikaye Joseph (Ijero), Ajayi Joseph (Ise Orun), Joseph Olatunji Oluwaniyi, (Oye), Dele Fadugba (Moba) and Moshood Fagbamila (Ekiti West).

The LCDAs secretaries are – Babatunde Alonge (Ifeloju), Goke Adetiloye (Ifesowapo), Afolayan Sunday (Ero), Esan Ogunjobi (Aiyekire), Dr. Leye Adeniyi (Ekameta), Adebayo Ajayi (Ikole West), Olusegun Jayeoba (Ajoni), Isiaka Ajibola (Ikere West) and Tayo Adeoye (Okemesi/Ido-Ile).

The rest are – Emily Fasagba (Ifedara), Junaid Olalekan (Araromi), Olanrewaju Joseph (Ekiti S/E), Owolabi Olupeju (Isokan), Obafemi Ilesanmi (Ado North), Adunni Ayeni (Ado West), Mrs Adenike Adeleye (Ado Central), Dapo Osunniyi (Igbaraodo/Ogotun), Isaac Komolafe (Irewolede) and Adumati Yinka (Irede).

