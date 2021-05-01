Fayemi cautions Nigerian youths against relocating abroad in search of greener pastures | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Fayemi cautions Nigerian youths against relocating abroad in search of greener pastures
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has cautioned Nigerian youths against relocating to other countries in search of greener pastures, saying they should focus on making the country better.
Speaking at The Platform, a programme organised by the Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, Fayemi told the youth to “kick out” the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 if they were not satisfied with the party’s style of governance or records.
He urged the youth not to succumb to despondency, saying there was a lot to hail in Nigeria.
“There is a lot to frustrate you, a lot to want to make you give up and pick that visa and go to Canada. I know it is a popular destination but you know what? There is also a glass ceiling in Canada,” said the Governor
“When you get to the top of it, you will now discover there is a glass ceiling there. This is the place where there is no glass ceiling, let us work towards making it a better place.
“Even if your search is a regime change in a democracy, there is only one word for regime change in a democracy: you work towards it.
“Another election is going to come if you do not like what APC is doing. Organise, stop agonising, organise against the party. Link up with others who are organising and then kick the APC out of office and put people that you think will do better, not creating a situation of anarchy,” he added
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Fayemi had urged the Nigerian youth to ensure the entrenchment of democratic ideals by demanding absolute accountability from their leaders and politicians at all levels.
“I am not talking about the Twitter revolution here. many of our young ones are used to attacking ministers and governors on social media, they should rather go to the wards, your communities and challenge what they are doing there, hold them accountable, if you don’t do that you may never know those who are committed to transforming the society and mean well for the people. but meaning well isn’t enough one needs a critical map,” Fayemi opined.
