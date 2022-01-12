Fayemi charges Ekiti civil servants to shun politics

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday charged civil servants in the state to stay away from politics.

The governor made the call during a meeting with senior civil servants in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

He stressed that it was important for civil servants to always maintain neutrality in order to ensure effective delivery of service to the people.

Fayemi said: “The politicisation of civil service is something that I believe the civil service public rules actually is very explicit about. So it’s a question of enforcement on the part of the leadership of the civil service and public service generally.

“I believe if the Head of Service chooses to deal with that, we would work with that to ensure that she achieves the objectives of maintaining not a neutral civil service, you are always going to be interested.

“Nobody is saying don’t be interested in what happens, but the problem I see is that it makes an existing government even more of lame-duck government once civil service switches off.

“If you are working with someone like me who will work till October 15, 2022, you are going to have problems because I am not a lame-duck and I refuse to be considered a lame-duck governor till I leave this office on October 15.

“Just bear with me, be ready to work. If I hear that you are doing politics behind the scene to the detriment of your work, the implication might not be palatable.”

