Fayemi debunks reports of withdrawal from presidential ticket race

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, one of the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) presidential candidates, has stated that he will not withdraw from the contest.

Mr Femi Ige, Director-General, Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, disputed a rumour that the Ekiti governor would be asked to step aside for another aspirant in a statement released in Abuja on Friday.

According to Ige, a report said Fayemi and four other governors met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and were forced to drop their presidential ambitions.

Ige called the news “completely false,” claiming that no meeting between Fayemi and any contender about stepping down ever transpired.

“Fayemi is undoubtedly one of the leading aspirants for the position and one to watch out for in the race.

“He has deep trust and respect among political leaders in the party and also from colleague governors who form a critical mass in the decision-making process of the party,’’ Ige added.

He also added that Fayemi waz well-positioned and had the support of key APC stakeholders ahead of the party’s presidential primary poll.

Read also :‘Ganduje assured Fayemi of support in presidential race’, campaign organisation claims

Ige expressed confidence that, with support, he would win the party’s presidential nomination for 2023 in the June 6–8 primary election.

He called on Fayemi’s supporters to remain calm, focused and not to lose faith, “because of the lies fabricated by political detractors’’.

“No amount of late night de-marketing will work against the Kayode Fayemi presidential project,’’ he added.

More than 20 presidential aspirants will be contesting for the APC’s ticket at its presidential primary election.

They include Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the party, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who until recently was, the Minister of Transportation.

