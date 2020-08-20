Fayemi disowns presidential campaign posters

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has distanced himself from presidential campaign posters that have saturated the social media.

The 2023 campaign posters were reportedly sponsored by Chairman of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr Femi Ayodele.

It was rumored that Mr Fayemi who is on his second term as governor, has presidential ambition. In March, he debunked the rumors through his spokesperson, Segun Dipe.

The message on the posters reads: “Support His Excellency Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for President 2023.”

While reacting to the development, his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said he was not aware of the posters.

“Dr Fayemi does not have any knowledge of the campaign poster neither did he authorise Mr Ayodele or any person or group of persons to start a campaign on his behalf,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, Mr Ayodele does not and cannot speak for the Governor on any matter, be it policy, administrative or political”.

He added: “Governor Fayemi has reiterated over and over that he has a four-year mandate as Governor of Ekiti State and he is focused on actualising his promises to the people of the state through pragmatic leadership and systemic implementation of his administration’s five pillars of development.

“This also serves as a note of caution to political appointees, government functionaries, political associates and groups to operate within the ambit of decency and steer clear of actions that are capable of distracting the government, the party and the Governor.”

