Fayemi expresses fears about APC after Buhari

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has expressed fears that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may cease to exist after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), spoke in an interview with Daily Trust.

The governor, who likened the rift between some governors and Oshiomhole to making a mountain out of a molehill, said the governors were instrumental to the emergence of Oshiomhole, adding that they only want to be respected as party leaders and have their views taken into consideration.

He said: “The governors were instrumental to the emergence of Adams Oshiomhole as the chairman of the party. He was their colleague, so they worked together. I don’t think there’s a view about the leadership of the party in the PGF. I think there’s a clear view that the party can do a lot more than it has done,” Fayemi said.

“If we are not careful; if we do not institutionalise processes and procedures in the party and make it more inclusive than it is, we will not have a party when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves government. This is because he is the unifying force of our party.

“The governors want the party structures to function effectively and more regularly. Adams will also say that some of us have been at the forefront of pushing for even policy convention on an annual basis.

“Adams is a veteran, passionate and an ideological politician. I have worked with him closely. So I don’t see a divergence in these views. But governors also want to be respected as leaders of the party. They don’t want their views to be given a short shrift.”

