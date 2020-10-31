Fayemi lifts curfew, ban on religious gatherings in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Saturday lifted the curfew imposed on the state.

The governor imposed the curfew last week over the crisis that trailed the protests against police brutality in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Akin Omole, who disclosed this in a statement, said Fayemi also lifted all restrictions earlier imposed on worship centres in the state.

He said: “The Ekiti State government has lifted the curfew imposed on the state with effect from 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

“The decision to lift the curfew was taken after an assessment of the security situation and the restoration of relative peace in the state.

“Dr. Kayode Fayemi also approved the lifting of the restrictions placed on religious gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic with effect from the same date, November 1, 2020.

“He, however, emphasised the need for worshippers to continue adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, adding that they must wear face-masks, maintain social distancing and properly wash their hands or sanitise their hands before joining their respective congregations.

“He also stressed the need for residents in the state to be law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspicious movement to relevant authorities, assuring that the state government would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring the safety of lives and property of the people in the state.”

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had also on Saturday lifted the curfew imposed on the state.

He directed people of the state to go about their activities without restrictions.

