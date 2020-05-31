Latest Politics

Fayemi orders Ekiti civil servants to resume work, considers reopening of schools

May 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday, directed the state’s civil servants to return to work.

However, the governor’s directive affects public officers on Grade Level 8 and above, while those on Grade Level 7 and below are to remain at home till further notice.

Fayemi, who disclosed this in a state-wide broadcast, said residents of the state now had opportunities to pursue their businesses on Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

He also revealed that consultations are ongoing on the reopening of religious centres, schools and big markets in the state.

The governor reminded people of the state that the dusk-to-dawn curfew is still in place from 8:00 p.m. to 5:59 a.m.

