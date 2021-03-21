Fayemi orders police to apprehend Ekiti election violence perpetrators | Ripples Nigeria

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has directed the state Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Mobayo, to apprehend the perpetrators of violence in Saturday’s bye-election in Ekiti East Constituency 1 of the State House Assembly.

The governor, who condemned the violence, said that no one involved in the “dastardly act” would go unpunished irrespective of party affiliation. He said those behind the violence must be brought to book.

The governor also commiserated with the families of those reported to have been killed in the mayhem as well as those who sustained injuries.

READ ALSO: Three killed in Ekiti by-election violence – INEC

Fayemi said: “This violence is most unwarranted, and deeply disturbing. I have instructed the police authorities to fish out the perpetrators and ensure they face the music. Our condolences to the families that lost loved ones and those who were injured.

“The government would not relent in efforts to always ensure the safety of lives and properties. We shall ensure all purveyors of violence are brought to book.”

Join the conversation

Opinions