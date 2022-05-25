Fayemi questions APC reward system, says it favours only moneybags

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has described the reward system in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as poor and frustrating.

Fayemi, who stated during a meeting with the APC delegates in Oyo State, expressed concern that long-standing party members were discarded for moneybags who suddenly show up and are handed party tickets.

He said: “I believe our country is at a critical juncture and as a committed foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I know where the shoe pinches our members.

“ I know the gaps that exist in the party that we need to address in order to maintain this solid party that we have which still needs a lot of improvement.

“I believe the most critical improvement that we will need is to address the reward system of our party because the reward system of our party, for want of any pretence, is poor.

“This is the party, sometimes, where monkeys work and baboons eat the food. We need to ensure that those who do the work are also the beneficiaries of whatever patronages come into the party. That is the only way we can retain the commitment and passion of our party members.

“We also need to develop a successor generation platform so that the young ones in the party would see a pipeline in the leadership ladder and they know that if they do the right thing, they exhibit the values we are all promoting, it will come to their time and they will be able to serve in various capacities of the party not to discard of them after doing all the work because some moneybags just showed up and say he wants to go to the House of Assembly and others.”

