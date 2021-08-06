Fayemi signs bills on legislative, judiciary autonomy

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Friday signed the recently passed Legislative (Fund Management) Bill and the Judiciary (Fund Management) Bill into law.

At a ceremony held at the Government House in Ado Ekiti, the governor also signed governor the Creation of Local Government Areas (Amendment) Bill; Office of the Attorney General Bill; Consumer Protection Bill; and the Economic Development Council Bill.

He said bills would not only improve governance, but solidify existing arrangements between the three arms of government on revenue allocation.

Fayemi said the signing of the bills reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to good governance, transparency, and fair and equal opportunity for development by all communities in the state.

He stressed that the legislative and judiciary bills were to ensure the self-management of funds by the two arms of government in the state.

The governor said: “These bills are proposed in furtherance of the Memorandum of Action and the implementation of the financial autonomy for the State legislature and judiciary.

“It was jointly signed by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the Conference of Speakers and the National Judicial Council, among others on May 20.

“It will enhance the vision of my administration for a self-sustaining three arms of government that work as equals even if separately for the delivery of good governance to the people of Ekiti State.

“I should add that for us, these bills are not simply about allocating or sharing revenue.

“They provide an opportunity for the three arms of government to constantly interface on how our limited resources can be best managed.

“Also how to grow the resources to meet the many and evolving needs of our people across the state.”

He said the creation of Local Government (Amendment) Bill would pave the way for the creation of additional 19 local government areas in Ekiti State.

Fayemi added: “I am of the firm opinion that the creation of LCDAs is necessary and important to the socio-economic and political development of Ekiti State.

“What is important at this moment is that the beneficiary communities of the 19 newly created LCDAs will work with the government to make a success of this initiative.

“For the emphasis, achieving the efficient functioning of the LCDAs cannot be the exclusive responsibility of government.

“Beneficiary communities must see themselves as active partners in the development of the LCDAS.

“After signing this into law, the next stage is to formalise the institutional delivery of the 19 LCDAs.”

