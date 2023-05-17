Fayemi snubs EFCC invite over alleged money laundering, gives reasons

Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, has turned down an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) looking into some allegations of corruption against him.

The former governor pleaded with the commission to let him launch a book on May 19 in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari before complying with its invitation to be questioned about charges of money laundering.

The ex-Ekiti governor was summoned by the commission in a letter dated May 12 to appear before the head of its zonal command office in Kwara, in northern Nigeria, to respond to inquiries on possible money laundering activities.

The EFCC requested that Mr. Fayemi appear before it on May 18 in a letter sent by its zone commander, Micheal Nzekwe.

The letter dated May 12, reads, “The commission is investigating a case of money laundering in which the need to seek certain clarifications from you has become imperative.

“In view of this, you’re kindly requested to come for an interview with the undersigned through the Head, Economic Governance section. Thursday, May 18, 2023. No. 10 Oko close, off station road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State. Time: 10: 00 hours.”

But in a follow-up letter through his legal counsel, Adeola Omotunde, SAN, dated May 15, the ex-governor said he is one of the organisers and reviewer of one of the books published in Buhari’s honour.

“Our client is in receipt of your letter of invitation dated 12th May 2023 for an appointment on Thursday, 18th of May, 2023,” Mr Fayemi’s lawyer noted.

The letter further reads, “Our client is engaged on the 18th day of May 2023 as he is preparing for a public presentation and launching of two new books in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari, titled: ‘State of Repair: How President Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Change Nigeria For Good’ by Anthony Goldman and ‘The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’ by Abu Ibrahim slated for 19th May 2023 at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja by 10:00 a.m.

“Our client is one of the organisers of the programme and will review one of the books. Our client has also committed himself to other programs between May 19, 2023 and May 24, 2023 before he received your invitation. We regret to inform you that our client will not be able to honour your invitation on the 18th May 2023 against the backdrop of the foregoing information.”

