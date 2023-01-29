Fayemi sues Arise TV, broadcaster for alleged defamation, demands N500m as damages

A former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has filed a lawsuit against a former commissioner for information in the state, Mr. Kayode Otitoju, and Arise Television for alleged defamation.

In a suit with No HAD/10/2023 filed at the Ekiti State High Court on January 25, the former governor claimed that Otitoju defamed his character by intentionally airing offensive broadcasts against him.

Fayemi is demanding N250 million from the ex-commissioner and another N250 million from Arise TV in the lawsuit for alleged defamatory remarks made by the former when he featured as an analyst on the television station on November 22, 2022.

According to the lawsuit’s Writ of Summons, which was made public on Sunday, Fayemi is requesting that the defamatory statements made about him by Otitoju during Arise TV’s program Newsday be taken back.

READ ALSO: Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji, denies reports of pressure from predecessor, Fayemi, to appoint cronies

The former governor is also demanding a formal public apology to be published in at least three reputable national newspapers and made available online and on social media.

Otitoju had during the show accused the former governor of “holding a midnight sitting at the Ekiti State House of Assembly to get the former Speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, impeached.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now