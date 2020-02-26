Fayemi takes GBV advocacy to university, makes 6 demands

Ekiti State First Lady, Bisi Fayemi, on Wednesday took Gender Based Violence (GBV) advocacy to the Ekiti State University (EKSU) management with six demands.

Mrs Fayemi, who also doubles as the Chairman of the management committee of Gender Based Violence, expressed gratitude to the institution’s management in its fight against sexual harassment.

She disclosed that the GBV committee has put in six requests to the institution.

“That the EKSU authorities adopt a zeros-tolerance approach to all forms of Gender Based Violence and promote a healthy culture devoid of fear and intimidation.

“That EKSU leadership and students acquaint themselves of the provisionsnof the 2019 Ekiti State GBVblaw and encourage security personnel to take GBV issues seriously.

She added that the ” Sexual Offences and Harassment Policy of EKSU be fully implemented.”

The first lady said the fourth request is that the university provide abundance resources to fight against GBV.

She also stated that the GBV club should be revived and female students should be provided with accommodation.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olaonipekun assured that the requests have been granted and mentioned that an office will be provided for the policy to strive in the institution.

He said that students can report sexual harassment anonymously using the suggestion boxes within the school premises.

“We already provided some suggestion boxes, they are being put in strategic places.”

He also said that priority will be given to female students for the ongoing construction of the 6,000 bed space for the students.

