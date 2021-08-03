Fayemi to create 19 new LCDAs in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has forwarded a bill for the creation of additional 19 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The governor also forwarded an Executive Bill on financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary to the parliament.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the bill titled: “Creation of Local Government Bill, 2021,” if approved would increase the number of local council areas in the state from 16 to 35.

He stressed that the local council areas would operate as LCDAs until they were recognized by the National Assembly under Section 8(5) of the 1999 Constitution.

The LCDAs are – Ado Central LCDA, Ado North LCDA, Ado West LCDA, Ajoni LCDA, Araromi LCDA, Ekameta LCDA, Ekiti South-East LCDA, Ero LCDA, Gbonyin LCDA, Ifedara LCDA and Ifeloju LCDA.

Others are- Ifesowopo LCDA, Igbara-Odo/Ogotun LCDA, Ikere West LCDA, Ikole West LCDA, Irede LCDA, Irewolede LCDA, Isokan LCDA and Okemesi/Ido-Ile LCDA.

He said the creation of the LCDAs followed series of consultations between a committee set up by Governor Fayemi and communities in the 16 local government areas of the state.

READ ALSO: Fayemi lists causes of insecurity in Nigeria

The committee was constituted in November last year.

Fapohunda said: ” The committee consulted extensively over a five-month period and submitted a comprehensive report that took into consideration several issues including the population of each of the proposed LCDA, availability of personnel, physical structure of proposed headquarters and broadly economic viability of the proposed LCDAS.

“In addition, there were several inter-ministerial meetings within the framework of a white paper committee that met to review the report and made recommendations on institutional arrangements for the effective functioning of the proposed LCDAs especially in view of the economic situation facing the country of which Ekiti State is no exception.

“The State Executive Council deliberated extensively on the proposals and resolved that the creation of the new LCDAs is in response to the agitations of the communities and that continuing the efficient management of state resources by the Fayemi administration will ensure that the LCDAs are appropriately funded.

“By the provisions of the bill, the governor shall have the power to appoint persons to administer the affairs of the LCDAs until such a time when a democratically elected authority is put in place.”

Join the conversation

Opinions