Fayemi urges Nigerians not to give up on country despite challenges

Despite the country’s current challenges, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi believes Nigeria is still worth fighting for.

Fayemi, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call during a consultation visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, at his Alarere house in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Although he believes that Nigerian youngsters may want to give up on the country for a variety of valid reasons, he believes that “Nigeria is still worth fighting for.”

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), stated that his aim for the nation’s top job is for the country’s growth.

According to him, Nigeria needs people of capacity, competence and courage.

“We need leaders with courage with which to do what is right, which may not be popular,” Fayemi said.

He said there were lot of people that have the capacity and competence across the country, but lack courage.

The NGF chairman said that his intention to contest for the presidential seat come 2023 was not an ambition, “but a call to duty to build a better Nigeria’’.

“What I believe we want is peace, progress and development of the country. That is what our fathers clamoured for.

“Having supported many in the past to get to the apogee, I consider it is time to look in our direction.

“I have been consulting and it was the consultation process that brought me before Your Imperial Majesty as the father of politicians,” Fayemi said.

