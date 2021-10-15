Fayemi urges politicians to shun violence ahead of Ekiti election

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Friday called for a violence-free governorship election in the state.

The Ekiti State governorship election holds in July 2022.

Fayemi, who made the call in his address at the State House of Assembly, expressed satisfaction with the current development in Ekiti.

He said: “The temptation is to see a government in its final year as a lame-duck government. Let me assure you that this government is determined to work for the people to the very last day of our mandate.

“The job is not yet done, even if a lot has been achieved. I enjoin you all to keep supporting us, the journey of the 4th year has just begun with the rendering of the account of stewardship of the 3rd year.

“The next one year will be used to complete everything we started three years ago. You will recall that I assured you that there would be no abandoned projects. God has helped us to keep and fulfill this promise so far. But there are still many rivers of development to cross.

“I am using this opportunity to reiterate to you Ekiti-Kete, that there will be no unfinished project under my watch. I know this is a huge task considering the ongoing massive projects across the state, nonetheless, we are determined to finish well!

“The fourth-year is also a year of elections in which my successor in office will be elected. I urge you all to play by the rules and avoid politics of bitterness. No position is worth the blood of anybody. I, therefore, implore aspiring governors to be conscious of the fact that God is the only one that can choose a leader.

“Therefore, we should put God first in whatever we do. May the wish of God prevail in our dear state and nation.”

