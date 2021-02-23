Fayemi visits Gov Bello, labels Nigeria’s security challenges as ‘terrorism’ | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Fayemi visits Gov Bello, labels Nigeria’s security challenges as ‘terrorism’
The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday described the various criminal activities in the country as terrorism.
Nigeria has been rocked by Boko Haram insurgency, armed banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities in recent times.
Fayemi, who stated this when he visited his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani-Bello, expressed sadness at last week’s abduction of 27 students and 15 staff of Government Science College, Kagara, by bandits.
He said: “At the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, we met last week and we came out with some specific ideas we have shared with the federal authority. But for us, our visit is in commiseration, solidarity, and in identifying with you, the government, and the good people of Niger State.
“We want to reassure you that even this difficult time shall pass but we must put our heads together, put all our efforts together, demonstrate resilience, reassure our people not to give up hope because ultimately we can only defeat terrorism collectively, not in isolation.
READ ALSO: Buhari not an invalid, will deliver on his mandate – Fayemi
“What we are witnessing is terrorism, there is no other name for it. We may call it banditry, kidnapping, these are the remnants of the actors in the North-East that have found themselves in other parts of the country. Whether they are known as ISWAP or Shekau faction, they are remnants of what we are still dealing with in that part of Nigeria.
“That is why we must not treat the North-East in isolation of this problem. We are all victims as long as any section of our country is ravaged by this problem.
“On behalf of all your brother governors, I want to assure our people in Niger State that we are all for Niger State. We shall not rest until we resolve the challenges we have here as we have in other states.”
In his response, Governor Bello thanked his colleagues for their support in this trying time and charged the Federal Government to work with the states to find a final solution to the nation’s security challenges.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative
Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...
Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...
Ronaldo bags brace, Nwankwo subbed on as Juventus thrash Crotone
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in their big win over bottom club Crotone in a Serie A encounter in...
Enyimba to face Pirates, Benghazi, Sétif in Confed Cup group
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn in the Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup on...
Latest Tech News
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...