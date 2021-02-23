Fayemi visits Gov Bello, labels Nigeria’s security challenges as ‘terrorism’ | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday described the various criminal activities in the country as terrorism.

Nigeria has been rocked by Boko Haram insurgency, armed banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities in recent times.

Fayemi, who stated this when he visited his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani-Bello, expressed sadness at last week’s abduction of 27 students and 15 staff of Government Science College, Kagara, by bandits.

He said: “At the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, we met last week and we came out with some specific ideas we have shared with the federal authority. But for us, our visit is in commiseration, solidarity, and in identifying with you, the government, and the good people of Niger State.

“We want to reassure you that even this difficult time shall pass but we must put our heads together, put all our efforts together, demonstrate resilience, reassure our people not to give up hope because ultimately we can only defeat terrorism collectively, not in isolation.

“What we are witnessing is terrorism, there is no other name for it. We may call it banditry, kidnapping, these are the remnants of the actors in the North-East that have found themselves in other parts of the country. Whether they are known as ISWAP or Shekau faction, they are remnants of what we are still dealing with in that part of Nigeria.

“That is why we must not treat the North-East in isolation of this problem. We are all victims as long as any section of our country is ravaged by this problem.

“On behalf of all your brother governors, I want to assure our people in Niger State that we are all for Niger State. We shall not rest until we resolve the challenges we have here as we have in other states.”

In his response, Governor Bello thanked his colleagues for their support in this trying time and charged the Federal Government to work with the states to find a final solution to the nation’s security challenges.

