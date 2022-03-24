Fayemi’s aide resigns, joins SDP

The Senior Special Assistant on Electoral Matters to the Ekiti State Governor, Olaiya Kupolati, has resigned from the position.

He also declared his intention to vie for a place in the state House of Assembly under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) platform.

The former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for SDP a few days ago.

In a letter dated March 23 and addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, Kupolati said his resignation took effect from March 30.

The letter was made available to journalists on Thursday.

Kupolati said his resignation was in line with the provisions of the new Electoral Act.

He thanked Governor Kayode Fayemi for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Ekiti State.

He said: “I perceive former Governor Segun Oni as the best man for Ekiti after Fayemi at this trying time and I am ready to support him.

“The former governor is a man of the people. He is a man of integrity with unblemished records.

“He has a better pedigree. He performed very well while in office in his first term, so he deserves a re-election by every standard.

“I am also following the trend in town, especially my people in Ilejemeje. They are totally for Segun Oni and as a good leader and community person, I don’t want to work against the wish of my constituents.”

