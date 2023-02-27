Fayose berates PDP for rejecting election results, urges Atiku to retire

The former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Monday night slammed party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for alleging irregularities in the election results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP had accused the INEC of aiding and abetting the rigging of the presidential election results in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The main opposition party maintained that the INEC refused to upload election results from polling units across the country to its server/website as required by the Electoral Act, 2022, insisting that the results had been manipulated and the electoral process compromised.

Besides, the spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, and other members of the party had earlier on Monday, stormed out from the INEC collation center in Abuja.

Melaye had insisted that the results of the presidential election in Ekiti State as reported by the commission did not tally with what officials from polling units in the state declared before leaving the center with certain council members.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the former governor declared that the party had no moral right to question the results released by INEC.

He berated the party leadership for failing to address the internal crisis that led to the formation of the G-5 led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He also noted that the party leadership drove out Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso who contested the presidential election under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) respectively.

Fayose stressed that PDP cannot win the presidential election with a divided house and urged the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to accept defeat and retire to Dubai.

The post read: “I commend the courage and resilience of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate HE. Peter Obi, for his uncommon and unprecedented outing and outcome of this election. It is not unexpected going by the support he enjoys from Nigerians.

“However, I cannot but berate the PDP which has no moral right to cry foul. Those handling the party obviously knew this was going to be the outcome and possibly the end of their arrogance and sense of entitlement, especially bearing in mind they were the 2015 traitors.

“In life, they say what goes around comes around. Beyond this, does the PDP [want] to win an election with a fractured party that it is now? Kwankanso, Obi, etc were driven out of the party and they claimed they can win without the G5 Governors.

“Almighty’ Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman, even lost his Ward and Local Government to another party after cashing out like a man struck and stuck with poverty. As it is now, PDP turning around to cry foul has no place with Nigerians. Not at all.

“Most importantly, an election is a process and those not satisfied can vent their anger in court. It is therefore time to allow Nigeria and Nigerians to move on.

“If you think Nigerians loves or still want PDP as an alternative, by now the message should be instructive.

“The present managers of the PDP need to be told that the sympathy of Nigerians is not for the party. They should stop hiding under Peter Obi’s LP to pretend to have a sense of patriotism that they don’t have.

“Therefore, no sense of comradeship with Obi will work. After all, they knew his potential, yet, he was not deemed fit for the party’s ticket and he was eased out. Today, he has retired all of them.

“Our candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar (aka ‘Atiku is coming’) should accept defeat in maturity and retire peacefully to Dubai. At this juncture, may I say good night and goodbye to all you represent.”

