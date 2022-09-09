Fayose blames external forces for Atiku and Wike’s rift, sues for peace

The former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Friday dismissed the rumour of a rift between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP is currently embroiled in a post-presidential primary crisis over the poor handling of the process that produced the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Atiku and Wike had met twice in the last two months in a bid to resolve their differences ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

However, the meeting between the two men has not achieved the desired results with a group loyal to Wike still pushing for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his alleged roles in the crisis.

Fayose, who spoke during the commissioning of a community school in Rivers State, blamed the misunderstanding between the two men on external forces.

He also described the Rivers governor as the “soul of PDP.”

The ex-governor said: “For me, I want to believe his Excellency Atiku Abubakar is not against you but let me say this quickly: A lot of people surrounding the throne are enemies of the throne, and a lot of people surrounding the throne have an issue to grind with somebody or some issues with somebody and they take it to where they are not supposed to take it.

“I believe the needful will be done because winning an election is all that matters. Wike has not come out to say that Atiku Abubakar is not the presidential candidate.

“I was there the second day after the election when our candidate, the former Vice President, visited the house, the residence of Governor Wike and we had mutual conversations. We were all happy. Everything was in place to move forward. I spoke at that meeting but we don’t want to aggravate this situation.

“I am only appealing to people that matter. In every political party, there would be groupings. The same family, and different interests but we can do better than we are doing. People around the corridor of power, please allow this candidate to win the election.

“We do not celebrate victory until it is ours. Even in my state, they said that Fayose is Tinubu’s man. Like I said, people were decamping – sitting governors – I did not. Some people believe that you have to destroy your leaders before they can rise.”

