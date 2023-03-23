Politics
Fayose dismisses suspension by PDP NWC as ‘last kick of a dead horse’
The former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday, dismissed his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as “the last kick of a dead horse.”
The party’s NWC had earlier on Thursday suspended the former governor and three others for alleged anti-party activities.
The other affected members are ex-Senate President, Pius Anyim, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, and Aslam Aliyu.
The PDP national leadership also referred the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to the party’s disciplinary committee for the same reason.
PDP moves to sanction Ortom for alleged anti-party activities, suspends Fayose, Ayim, two others
Fayose, who reacted to the development in a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, described the suspension as the “latest comedy skit” by the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and his team.
He insisted that PDP would enjoy a new lease of life after Ayu’s “inglorious reign” as chairman.
