Latest Politics Top Stories

Fayose knocks Buhari over ‘speechless’ response to #EndSARS impasse

October 22, 2020
ALLEDGED N6.9bn FRAUD: EFCC opens trial against Fayose
By Ripples Nigeria

The Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday, expressed disappointment with President Muhammadu Buhari’s response to the current situation in the country.

Fayose, who reacted to President Buhari’s nationwide address on the #EndSARS impasse on his Twitter handle, described the broadcast as “speechless speech.”

He simply wrote: “I warned Nigerians.”

The controversial ex-governor had warned Nigerians against voting for the president in the 2015 presidential election.

President Buhari had said in his address that Nigerians mistook his administration’s swift disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as a sign of weakness.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Buhari’s speech empty, lacks empathy —PDP

He stressed that the Federal Government’s action was twisted by some unnamed individuals for their selfish and unpatriotic interests.

He, therefore, appealed to the protesters to take advantage of the various initiatives put in place by the government to make lives better and more meaningful for the citizens.

Buhari also counseled the youths to resist the temptation of being used by some “subversive elements” to cause chaos in the country.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */