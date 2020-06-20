Fayose lacks ‘moral right’ to criticize our govt —APC

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday described a former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, as the type of politician that would do anything to attract attention.

The party was reacting to various statements credited to the ex-governor on the leadership crisis rocking the ruling party.

Fayose had said on Thursday the collapse of APC would be a blessing to the country.

However, the party in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity in Ekiti, Elder Sam Oluwalana, said the former governor was “one of such politicians without integrity, who will shout Hosanna! today and crucify him! tomorrow in as long as their daily bread is guaranteed.”

APC said Fayose had no moral standing to criticize the government or the country’s democracy, adding that during the four years he ruled Ekiti, he prevented other arms of government from performing their functions.

The statement read:

“Can democracy be said to be thriving under this one -man show? Fayose has no moral right to criticize democratic practice in this country as he who demands equity must come with a clean hand.

“It is on record that the mace of the Assembly, which is the authority of the legislature, was kept at the Government House while the lawmakers would have to seek permission from Fayose before convening any sitting.

“And he is now shouting that there is no democracy in APC.

“It was during his tenure that the minority members of the Assembly impeached a speaker while vocal members were railroaded into indefinite suspension until they succumbed to his whims.

“The people of the state will not quickly forget how Fayose administration equally crippled the functions of the judiciary while his attorney general was always privy to any judgement to be delivered by judges. He even led some of his thugs to storm a court in session and physically beat up a presiding judge.

“The spate of killings in the state became aggravated with people unable to sleep with two eyes closed.

“He has succeeded in disintegrating his party, PDP, leading to the national executive committee imposing foreigners to administer the party as caretakers.”

