Fayose links APC crisis to God’s anger

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Thursday said the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) was as a result of the God’s anger against the party.

Fayose, who stated this in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, insisted that the crisis was due to the way APC government had treated Nigerians since its emergence.

According to him, the ruling party has been displaying arrogance and treating Nigerians with contempt.

“This is just the beginning, their matters will be made worse with time”, the former Governor said, adding that for Nigeria to return to the path of progress “more confusion will still hit the party till it goes into oblivion.”

Insisting one can validly lay claim to the office of the APC National Chairman at the moment, Fayose warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be mindful of being seen as helping the party to uphold its illegalities.

He also lamented the killings by bandits in the North especially Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Sokoto States.

“God will never be happy with a party that its government is doing nothing to stop the bloodshed, raping of women; including children and destruction of people’s sources of livelihood going on in the country.

“It is on record that more than 300 Nigerians have been brutally murdered by bandits in the last three weeks and the APC government has done nothing”, he said.

The former Governor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and fierce critic of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, said rather, Nigerians who raised concern are being insulted by the APC government while those who protested are being arrested and detained, as in the case of Nastura Sharif.

He said further: “God can also not be happy with a party like APC, that its government has not only impoverished Nigerians, but with its inept presidency, plunged the country into debt that future generations will have to pay.

“Most importantly, will God be happy with APC after seeing how elections were rigged since 2015, the latest being in Kogi and Bayelsa States?”

