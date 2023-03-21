Politics
Fayose rules out APC switch, reaffirms support for Tinubu
The former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said on Tuesday he would never be a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Fayose had last year joined members of the G-5 to shun the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign over the breach of the party’s zoning principle.
The former governor, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, insisted he was not regretting his decision to work against the party in this year’s elections.
READ ALSO: Fayose denies resigning from PDP
He said: “Many people in Nigeria have been confronted with what they have said at different times and they either recant or say something new. I stand here to tell you that I will never be a member of the APC. I am not in politics for what it is anymore. I have been given a fair opportunity to lead Ekiti two times and defeated two incumbents.
“I have no apology for my action now and in the future. I have not hidden my respect for Bola Tinubu.
“Young people did not hide their disdain. They went for the leaders’ neck and took it out, sacked them, and occupied the space. Let me tell you again, this is a warning and further warning for those people coming in and returning that if you mess with the people, they will mess with you in four years’ time.”
