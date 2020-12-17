Fayose wants NJC to sack Justice Abang over Metuh’s judgment

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to sack Justice Okon Abang to save the bench from national embarrassment.

He spoke in a statement on Wednesday in response to the ruling of the Appeal Court in Abuja on Wednesday, which nullified the conviction of a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh.

Justice Abang of the Federal High Court Abuja had convicted and sentenced Metuh to seven years’ imprisonment for alleged laundering of N400m supposedly paid to him by former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki.

But the Appeal Court nullified the ruling and ordered for a fresh trial of Metuh by a new judge.

Fayose, while congratulating Metuh for his victory, said it was obvious during the trial that Abang was on a mission to convict Metuh at all cost.

“I have severally criticised Justice Okon Abang on his abuse of office and miscarriage of justice, which has caused innocent Nigerians untold sufferings in the past.

“In many judgements of the appeal court, Abang had been castigated and in some instances, referred to as a judge who acted like Father Christmas and give fraudulent judgements.

“On August 18, 2016, five Appeal Court justices in their judgment in the case of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu Vs. Samson Ogah, said Justice Abang committed a rape on democracy!

“Justice Morenike Ogunwumiju, who delivered the lead judgment in Okezie Vs. Ogah went further to say that Justice Abang ‘committed grave violence against one of the pillars of justice’ relating to fair hearing, turned the head of the law upside down in his conclusion that it was the appellant that should bear the burden of proof, embarked on a wild goose chase and that he spoke from both sides of his mouth.

“On October 14, 2016, a three-member panel of Appeal Court judges led by Justice Ibrahim Salauwa said the judgement delivered by Justice Abang was as ‘fraudulent as it was violent’ and that the judge acted like Father Christmas.

“Today again, the appeal court said Justice Abang showed clear bias in the case of Olisa Metuh and that he behaved like a man who has a personal axe to grind with him (Metuh) and his lawyers.

“The question is, what is this manner of judge still doing in our court? Why can’t the National Judicial Council save the bench from this national embarrassed and Nigerians from avoidable sufferings in the hands of this Justice Abang?

“As for me, I see his judgments as one given from a reprobate mind.

However, Justice Abang and his likes should know that what we sow, we

will surely reap someday because

everyday is for the thief, one day for the owner,” Fayose said.

