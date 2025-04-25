FBI arrest 22 Nigerians linked to s3xtortion schemes after some victims committed suicide

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested 22 Nigerian nationals in connection with sextortion schemes which led to many of the victims, among them American teenagers, committing suicide.

According to a statement by the FBI on Friday, the arrests were made in a first-of-its-kind global operation code-named “Operation Artemis”, carried out in collaboration with law enforcement agencies from Nigeria, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The agency stated in the statement signed by its Director, Kash Patel, that about half of the suspects arrested were directly linked to victims who died by suicide after being extorted.

“Operation Artemis exemplifies the FBI’s never-ending mission to protect our most vulnerable, and to pursue the heinous criminals harming our children — no matter where they hide,” said Patel.

“This operation highlights the critical need for international cooperation to address this growing threat, and it’s a fight we can’t take on without our valued partners across the globe.

“We hope this message encourages parents and guardians to continue to educate their children about online safety.

“As a result of Operation Artemis, FBI investigations led to the arrest of 22 Nigerian subjects, with at least one arrest linked to an American victim who took their own life.

“The coordinated effort started almost two years ago when the FBI began reviewing and associating thousands of disparate reports of teens being targeted and victimized on social media platforms.

“Analysis of victims’ phones and social media accounts revealed heartbreaking narratives of young kids enduring panicked negotiations in bids to maintain their privacy.

“In these types of s3xtortion cases, minors—usually boys—are befriended online by someone pretending to be a pretty girl and seduced into swapping nude photos.

“When the boys comply, they’re suddenly ordered to send money or risk having their intimate photos exposed. Investigators say that even if the victim pays, the demands usually continue and the threats escalate.

“During its investigations, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit (CEOU) and all 55 field offices in the U.S. helped identify nearly 3,000 victims. It was discovered that many of the perpetrators were based in Nigeria, prompting the surge of FBI personnel into the country.

“One Nigerian suspect was extradited to the U.S. in January and charged with causing the death of a South Carolina teenager who committed suicide after being extorted.

“Two others were extradited last year for similar charges involving a teenager in Pennsylvania. More suspects remain in Nigeria awaiting extradition.

“The sextortion schemes involved perpetrators posing as romantic interests on social media to deceive victims into sharing nude images. Once received, they blackmailed the victims for money and continued the threats even after payments were made, leaving victims traumatised and isolated.

“The FBI’s operations were supported by its field offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbia, Houston, Jackson, Milwaukee, Nashville, Newark, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Richmond, San Diego, and St. Louis.

“Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) also played major roles in the operation.

“The FBI urged parents to speak to their children about online safety and encouraged victims to report incidents via 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov,” the statement said.

