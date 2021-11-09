FBI arrests serial killer responsible for six deaths in Missouri, Kansas

The FBI on Monday, said it had arrested a “suspected vicious serial killer” believed to be responsible for killing six people and wounding two others across Missouri and Kansas.

The 25-year-old suspect, Perez Reed, was arrested on Friday after getting off a train in Independence, Missouri, the FBI said in a news release.

FBI investigators said Reed had a ticket to travel from St. Louis from Kansas City, Missouri, and was carrying a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol at the time of his arrest.

“This caliber matches firearm shell casings found at unsolved shootings in the City and County of St. Louis during September 2021,” the news release said.

“At least six victims were shot, four fatally, with the same .40 caliber firearm.”

The statement added that the victims were shot between the middle of September and late October, according to the timeline laid out in the affidavit.

Reed lived in St. Louis but had traveled to Kansas City, Kansas, the FBI said.

“That’s where two additional victims were shot and killed, and the manner in which they were killed is consistent with the St. Louis-area shootings,” the FBI said.

According to an affidavit, security at the last victim’s apartment complex provided law enforcement with a picture of Reed’s driver’s license, which was used to enter the building.

“The building’s surveillance video showed a Black male with a crescent tattoo on his forehead. That tattoo is consistent with the tattoo seen in Reed’s mug shot.”

In St. Louis County, Reed is charged with two counts of murder, one count of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Reed is being held in federal detention, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

